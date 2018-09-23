Breaking :Ras Kimono's Manager/Lover Efemena Okedi Dies Barely A Month After His Burial

Published:

Tragedy has struck the Ras Kimono's family once again as her Manager and Lover Efemena Okedi is dead.





CKN News learnt that Efe who practically was on top of the burial ceremony of Ras Kimono whom she has managed for some years now who is also his living lover died in the early hours of this morning at her Magodo Isheri home in Lagos.













This was her last post on facebook on September 3rd 2019





🙏 # june10 "Words are not enough to say thank youto everyone that have stood by us, May death and mourning be very far from you all in Jesus name. God bless you all , we deeply appreciate. # raskimonolives













CKN News cannot ascertain how she died as at the time of going to press.

