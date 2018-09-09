Breaking :Police Arrests Family Of Kidnappers, Rescue Three Captives In Lagos

Published:

Share This

The Lagos State Police Command, on September 7, 2018, busted a kidnappers' den located at No.15, Irepodun street, Egan, Igando, Lagos, operated by a mother, Aminat Karimu Ajibola, age 60 years and her two sons, Akeem Bashiru, 32 years and Ojo Solomon, 26 years.The family is a deadly bunch of kidnappers who thrives by using the social media to lure out their victims and put them in captivity until a ransom is paid.The trio met their waterloo when one Ms. Bridget Obazee, approached the Divisional Police Officer in charge Igando Police station, CSP Taiwo Kasumu at about 0400hrs of 07/09/2018 and complained to him that her brother, one Osahon Obazee, has been missing for days and that the kidnappers were threatening to kill him unless they pay a one million, five hundred thousand Naira ( N1, 500,000.00) ransom. She added that they warned her not to involve the police else her brother will be killed.The DPO quickly contacted the Commissioner of Police, CP Imohimi Edgal, who reinforced his team with men drafted from the Intelligence Unit of the Command and together, they left in search of the victim.Same day, at about 1100hrs, through discreet investigation, the following suspects were arrested at the aforementioned address, namely, Aminat Kareem Ajibola, a Chief Priestess and custodian of an Ifa shrine, her two sons, Akeem Bashiru and Ojo Solomon.Also rescued during the operation, were two other victims found in the apartment, namely, Fadugbagbe Akindele, male, of No.7 Peace Crescent Salolo, Meiran, Lagos and one Ekwegbalu Augustine who was lured all the way from Anambra state with the promise of a job placement in an Oil company. They had been held for weeks by the kidnappers pending payment of ransom by their families . All those rescued had been identified and reunited with their relations.During interrogation, the youngest member of the family of kidnappers, Ojo Solomon confessed that he was able to lure out the victims with the promise of getting them an employment and to some, a gay relationship. While his mother empowers him and his brother spiritually, she uses the charms (Juju) to intimidate and instill fear in their victims.The CP Lagos hopes that by this feat and several others in the past, criminals ought to have seen how futile it is to carry out their trade in any part of the state no matter how far flung the area may be. He therefore warns that criminal elements in the state should either repent or be busted as Lagos is no hibernation ground for criminals. He thanks the good people of Lagos state for their cooperation by way of giving the police credible and timely information.