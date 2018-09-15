Breaking :Plateau State APC House Of Reps Aspirant Dies In Ghastly Car Crash CKN NIGERIA Published: September 15, 2018 An APC House Of Representatives aspirant for Mangu/Bokkos federal Constituency,Dr Hassan Jingina,is dead. CKN News learnt that the philanthropist and founder of Jingina Foundation died in a ghastly motor accident today in Plateau The accident involved a trailer belonging to a popular cement company and an Air Force pick up van and his car. The politician from what we learnt died on the stop. More details later Categories: slider Society Share This
