Breaking :Plateau State APC House Of Reps Aspirant Dies In Ghastly Car Crash

Published: September 15, 2018

An  APC House Of Representatives aspirant for Mangu/Bokkos federal Constituency,Dr Hassan Jingina,is dead.

CKN News learnt that the philanthropist and founder of Jingina Foundation died in a ghastly motor accident today in Plateau

The accident involved a trailer belonging to a popular cement company and an Air Force pick up van and his car.

The politician from what we learnt died on the stop.

More details  later

