Breaking :Plateau State APC House Of Reps Aspirant Dies In Ghastly Car Crash

An APC House Of Representatives aspirant for Mangu/Bokkos federal Constituency,Dr Hassan Jingina,is dead.CKN News learnt that the philanthropist and founder of Jingina Foundation died in a ghastly motor accident today in PlateauThe accident involved a trailer belonging to a popular cement company and an Air Force pick up van and his car.The politician from what we learnt died on the stop.More details later