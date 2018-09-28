BREAKING: Plane Crashes In Abuja

Published:

Two fighter jets have crashed in Abuja, the capital city of Nigeria.





The jets belonging to the Nigerian Air Force crashed around Mashafa area of Mpape, Abuja.





Confirming the incident, the Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola said the aircraft were rehearsing for the 58th Independence Day Celebrations.





Daramola said, ”I wish to confirm an air incident involving 2 Nigerian Air Force aircraft taking part in the rehearsals for the 58th Independence Day Celebrations. Thankfully no lives were lost. Details will be communicated later. ”





Details later …

