Breaking :PDP Governorship Primary Not Postponed, Still Holds Sunday, September 30

The attention of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has just been drawn to rumour making the rounds that the PDP scheduled gubernatorial primary has been postponed.The PDP wishes to inform all delegates, members of our great party and aspirants for the gubernatorial election that the scheduled date for the primary remains Sunday, September 30, 2018.The rumour about the postponement should therefore be disregarded completely.However, the gubernatorial primary election dates for Lagos, Kano and Imo states would be announced soon.Signed:Kola OlogbondiyanNational Publicity Secretary