Tuesday, 25 September 2018

BREAKING: APC Releases Approved Mode Of Primaries For 36 States, Abuja

Published: September 25, 2018

The All Progressives Congress has released the approved mode of primaries for each of its 36 states chapters and the Federal Capital Territory.

The mode of primaries was contained in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, on Tuesday, which also banned the Adamawa State Executive Committee of the party from conducting the elections.

It accused the state executive of bias in respect of a governorship candidate.

Contrary to the earlier directive of the party that direct primaries must be used for all levels of election ahead of the 2019 elections, some state governors kicked against it.

At a meeting last week between the governors on the platform of the Progressives Governors Forum, led by the Imo State Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, and the leadership of the party, headed by the National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, the party soft-pedalled on its earlier position.

In the statement by the party on Tuesday, Nabena said the National Working Committee of the APC approved the mode of primaries for the September 29, 2018 governorship primary elections scheduled to hold across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

ABIA: DIRECT PRIMARIES

ADAMAWA: INDIRECT PRIMARIES

AKWA IBOM: DIRECT PRIMARIES

ANAMBRA: DIRECT PRIMARIES

BAUCHI: DIRECT PRIMARIES

BAYELSA: DIRECT PRIMARIES

BENUE: INDIRECT PRIMARIES

BORNO: INDIRECT PRIMARIES

CROSS RIVER: DIRECT PRIMARIES

DELTA: INDIRECT PRIMARIES

EBONYI: INDIRECT PRIMARIES

ENUGU: INDIRECT PRIMARIES
EDO: DIRECT PRIMARIES

EKITI: DIRECT PRIMARIES

GOMBE: INDIRECT PRIMARIES

IMO: DIRECT PRIMARIES

JIGAWA: INDIRECT PRIMARIES

KADUNA: INDIRECT PRIMARIES

KANO: DIRECT PRIMARIES

KASTINA: INDIRECT PRIMARIES

KEBBI: INDIRECT PRIMARIES

KOGI: INDIRECT PRIMARIES

KWARA: INDIRECT PRIMARIES

LAGOS: DIRECT PRIMARIES

NASARAWA: INDIRECT PRIMARIES

NIGER: DIRECT PRIMARIES

OGUN: DIRECT PRIMARIES

ONDO: DIRECT PRIMARIES

OSUN: DIRECT PRIMARIES

OYO: INDIRECT PRIMARIES

PLATEAU: INDIRECT PRIMARIES

RIVERS: INDIRECT PRIMARIES

SOKOTO: INDIRECT PRIMARIES

TARABA: DIRECT PRIMARIES

YOBE: INDIRECT PRIMARIES

ZAMFARA: DIRECT PRIMARIES

FCT: DIRECT PRIMARIES.

Nabena added: “The National Working Committee (NWC) has banned the Adamawa State Working Committee from participating either as delegates or superintendents over the governorship primaries holding in the State.

"This is due to the fact that the Adamawa State Working Committee was prejudiced in favour of a governorship aspirant.”

Categories:
Share This
Abiola Alaba Peters

0 comments: