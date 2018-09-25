BREAKING: APC Releases Approved Mode Of Primaries For 36 States, Abuja

Published:





The All Progressives Congress has released the approved mode of primaries for each of its 36 states chapters and the Federal Capital Territory.





The mode of primaries was contained in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, on Tuesday, which also banned the Adamawa State Executive Committee of the party from conducting the elections.





It accused the state executive of bias in respect of a governorship candidate.





Contrary to the earlier directive of the party that direct primaries must be used for all levels of election ahead of the 2019 elections, some state governors kicked against it.





At a meeting last week between the governors on the platform of the Progressives Governors Forum, led by the Imo State Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, and the leadership of the party, headed by the National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, the party soft-pedalled on its earlier position.





In the statement by the party on Tuesday, Nabena said the National Working Committee of the APC approved the mode of primaries for the September 29, 2018 governorship primary elections scheduled to hold across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory.





ABIA: DIRECT PRIMARIES





ADAMAWA: INDIRECT PRIMARIES





AKWA IBOM: DIRECT PRIMARIES





ANAMBRA: DIRECT PRIMARIES





BAUCHI: DIRECT PRIMARIES





BAYELSA: DIRECT PRIMARIES





BENUE: INDIRECT PRIMARIES





BORNO: INDIRECT PRIMARIES





CROSS RIVER: DIRECT PRIMARIES





DELTA: INDIRECT PRIMARIES





EBONYI: INDIRECT PRIMARIES





ENUGU: INDIRECT PRIMARIES

EDO: DIRECT PRIMARIES





EKITI: DIRECT PRIMARIES





GOMBE: INDIRECT PRIMARIES





IMO: DIRECT PRIMARIES





JIGAWA: INDIRECT PRIMARIES





KADUNA: INDIRECT PRIMARIES





KANO: DIRECT PRIMARIES





KASTINA: INDIRECT PRIMARIES





KEBBI: INDIRECT PRIMARIES





KOGI: INDIRECT PRIMARIES





KWARA: INDIRECT PRIMARIES





LAGOS: DIRECT PRIMARIES





NASARAWA: INDIRECT PRIMARIES





NIGER: DIRECT PRIMARIES





OGUN: DIRECT PRIMARIES





ONDO: DIRECT PRIMARIES





OSUN: DIRECT PRIMARIES





OYO: INDIRECT PRIMARIES





PLATEAU: INDIRECT PRIMARIES





RIVERS: INDIRECT PRIMARIES





SOKOTO: INDIRECT PRIMARIES





TARABA: DIRECT PRIMARIES





YOBE: INDIRECT PRIMARIES





ZAMFARA: DIRECT PRIMARIES





FCT: DIRECT PRIMARIES.





Nabena added: “The National Working Committee (NWC) has banned the Adamawa State Working Committee from participating either as delegates or superintendents over the governorship primaries holding in the State.





"This is due to the fact that the Adamawa State Working Committee was prejudiced in favour of a governorship aspirant.”

