BREAKING: APC Releases Approved Mode Of Primaries For 36 States, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress has released the approved mode of primaries for each of its 36 states chapters and the Federal Capital Territory.
The mode of primaries was contained in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, on Tuesday, which also banned the Adamawa State Executive Committee of the party from conducting the elections.
It accused the state executive of bias in respect of a governorship candidate.
Contrary to the earlier directive of the party that direct primaries must be used for all levels of election ahead of the 2019 elections, some state governors kicked against it.
At a meeting last week between the governors on the platform of the Progressives Governors Forum, led by the Imo State Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, and the leadership of the party, headed by the National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, the party soft-pedalled on its earlier position.
In the statement by the party on Tuesday, Nabena said the National Working Committee of the APC approved the mode of primaries for the September 29, 2018 governorship primary elections scheduled to hold across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory.
ABIA: DIRECT PRIMARIES
ADAMAWA: INDIRECT PRIMARIES
AKWA IBOM: DIRECT PRIMARIES
ANAMBRA: DIRECT PRIMARIES
BAUCHI: DIRECT PRIMARIES
BAYELSA: DIRECT PRIMARIES
BENUE: INDIRECT PRIMARIES
BORNO: INDIRECT PRIMARIES
CROSS RIVER: DIRECT PRIMARIES
DELTA: INDIRECT PRIMARIES
EBONYI: INDIRECT PRIMARIES
ENUGU: INDIRECT PRIMARIES
EDO: DIRECT PRIMARIES
EKITI: DIRECT PRIMARIES
GOMBE: INDIRECT PRIMARIES
IMO: DIRECT PRIMARIES
JIGAWA: INDIRECT PRIMARIES
KADUNA: INDIRECT PRIMARIES
KANO: DIRECT PRIMARIES
KASTINA: INDIRECT PRIMARIES
KEBBI: INDIRECT PRIMARIES
KOGI: INDIRECT PRIMARIES
KWARA: INDIRECT PRIMARIES
LAGOS: DIRECT PRIMARIES
NASARAWA: INDIRECT PRIMARIES
NIGER: DIRECT PRIMARIES
OGUN: DIRECT PRIMARIES
ONDO: DIRECT PRIMARIES
OSUN: DIRECT PRIMARIES
OYO: INDIRECT PRIMARIES
PLATEAU: INDIRECT PRIMARIES
RIVERS: INDIRECT PRIMARIES
SOKOTO: INDIRECT PRIMARIES
TARABA: DIRECT PRIMARIES
YOBE: INDIRECT PRIMARIES
ZAMFARA: DIRECT PRIMARIES
FCT: DIRECT PRIMARIES.
Nabena added: “The National Working Committee (NWC) has banned the Adamawa State Working Committee from participating either as delegates or superintendents over the governorship primaries holding in the State.
"This is due to the fact that the Adamawa State Working Committee was prejudiced in favour of a governorship aspirant.”
