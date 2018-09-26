Borno Magician Bags Three Years Jail Term For N46million Fraud

Published:

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Maiduguri Zonal Office on Monday, September 24, 2018, secured the conviction of one Ba’a I. Kaumi (A.K.A Goni Ibrahim) before Justice A. A. Ndume of the Borno State High Court, Maiduguri on a one-count amended charge bordering on the false pretence that he is going to invoke the spirit (Jinn).





Kaumi fraudulently collected the sum of N46, 000, 000 (Forty Six Million Naira) only from one Abdulrahman Abdulkadir under the false pretence that he is going to invoke spirit (Jinn) to help enhance his business and enrich him.





The petitioner alleged that he was invited by Kaumi after making a request from him for financial benefits and a hidden voice instructed the petitioner to bring perfumes and seven cows for sacrifices. Kaumi collected the sum of over N3m for the items and later N1m and other sums that the petitioner cannot remember.





He further added that shortly after some time, Kaumi finally requested the sum of N1.5m to be used in buying elephant tusk. The total amount he was duped by the convict total to the sum of N46,000,000.00 (Forty Six Thousand Naira) only.





Investigation carried out on the matter revealed that the convict actually collected the sum of N46, 000,000.00 (Forty Six Million) from the petitioner in order to invoke Spirit (Jinn) for financial gains. When the case came up for arraignment, Kaumi pleaded guilty to the amended charge.





In view of the accused person’s plea, the prosecuting counsel, Halima Alhaji Shehu, prayed the court to convict him accordingly. However, the defense counsel, T. I. Monguno who did not object, however prayed his Lordship to temper justice with mercy considering the fact that the accused is a first time offender and had shown remorse by pleading guilty.





Justice Aisha Aliyu Ndume thereafter sentenced him to three years imprisonment or an option of fine in the sum of N100,000 (One Hundred Thousand Naira).

