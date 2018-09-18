Boko Haram Executes Red Cross Staff, Threatens To Kill Dapchi Girl Leah Sharibu

Published:

Terror group Boko Haram has insinuated that it will take the life of Leah Sharibu, the remaining Dapchi schoolgirl with the terrorists, by October.





The group made this threat after murdering a health worker with the International Committee of Red Cross.





The worker, Saifura Khorsa, had been kidnapped from Kala-Balge, Borno state, before she was killed.





According to a video obtained by an online medium, Khorsa, who was wearing a white hijab, was shot from behind.





Also in the video, the terrorists threatened to murder Hauwa Liman and Alice Ngaddah, who were abducted alongside Khorsa in March, 2018.





According to the online newspaper, the insurgents claimed that they had contacted the President Muhammadu Buhari administration over the captives but did not get any response.





“We contacted the government through writing and also sent audio messages but the government has ignored us. So, here is a message of blood,” said a spokesman for the group who did not give his name.





“The other nurse and midwife will be executed in a similar manner in one month, including Leah Sharibu.”





In its reaction, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) condemned the adoption and killing of its worker, calling for the immediate release of the two others still in captivity.





“The International Committee of the Red Cross condemns in the strongest terms the tragic killing of its abducted colleague Saifura Khorsa,” it said in a statement on Monday.





“It is appealing to the armed group to immediately release a second ICRC midwife and another health care worker taken in north-eastern Nigeria in March.”

