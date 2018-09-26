Best Student Awarded Yam, 18 Cups Of Beans, Pawpaw

Published:

The Best Creative Advertising student in the Department of Mass Communication of the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu University, Anambra, has been awarded a tuber of yam.





CKN News gathered that the student, Ezinne Okeke, who achieved the feat in the 2018 academic session, was also handed a pawpaw and 18 cups of beans.





Ezinne was given the award on Wednesday for leading her team to produce a poster for a fruit juice brand in a creative advert competition that involved 150 students.





The organizers of the award, Mass Media Ng, which also gave her a certificate, noted that the gesture was to celebrate academic excellence and communication education.





Speaking on the day, President of the Students’ Union Government (SUG) in the institution, Benneth Udochukwu, expressed delight at the development.





Udochukwu said the gesture would go a long way in inspiring academic excellence.

