Basketmouth Bags Pan-African Comedy Award

Nigerian comedian Basketmouth has won the Savana Pan-African Comic of the Year award, the second time in two years.





Formally known as Bright Okopocha, he bagged the award at the 2018 Savanna Comics’ Choice Awards at The Lyric Theatre, Gold Reef City in Johannesburg, South Africa.





The Nigerian posted the news on his Instagram page where thanked his fans for voting for him.





"Thank you @comicschoice @savannacider for this….I truly appreciate you guys, and to all my peeps that voted for me. You guys rock. #SavannaCCA #Back2Back,” he wrote.

