Banks, Fuel Supply Grounded As NLC Indefinite Strike Begins Today

Distribution of petroleum products, banking and other essential services will be grounded from today as workers in the petroleum, financial, maritime and other sectors of the economy begin a nationwide strike as directed by organized labour.





This is even as stakeholders in the organized private sector are expressing worries over effects of the strike, saying it could send the economy back into recession. The strike, according to labour, is essentiallyto compel the Federal Government to announce its figure and ensure completion of work on the new national minimum wage.





This came as a last-minute effort by the Federal Government to prevent the strike failed yesterday. Consequently, the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), including its Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) branch, Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), National Union of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions Employees (NUBIFIE), Association of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions (ASSBIFI), National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE), and Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN), will from today withdraw their services nationwide.





Similarly, workers in the aviation, transportation (railway), construction, manufacturing, hospitals, schools, among others, are expected to also stay away from their duty posts. In the same vein, public workers in government offices, ministries, departments, agencies, (MDAs) educational institutions, and others are expected to stay at home.

