Baba Suwe To Translate NDLEA Ordeal Into Movie

Nollywood actor Baba Suwe has said he would release a movie about his ordeal with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).





The actor was in a battle with the NDLEA in 2012 over allegations of drug peddling but a court later told the government agency to pay him N25 million.





Baba Suwe has, however, said he has not received any part of the money from the government agency since the ruling.





He said he has been working on the movie for a while now, stressing that it would soon be released.





"Yes, it will be out soon. The title will be, Oya’gbe ti, ” he told Punch when asked about the movie.”





According to him, “I have never gotten a kobo from them. The case has practically been forgotten after my lawyer, Bamidele Aturu, died.





"Aturu was determined to see the case to a conclusion. When he first took on the case, he called me aside and asked me to confess to him if I really committed the crime.





"But I affirmed my innocence to him and he believed me. The people close to me knew that I was innocent. I had never seen cocaine until I got to NDLEA office.





"My job as an actor was enough to take care of all my needs, and I didn’t need anything else. Through my job as an actor, I have been blessed by God and I am well loved and respected.”

