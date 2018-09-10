Atiku Will Never Exchange Words With Buhari’s ‘Lifeless Government – Aide

Published:

Ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar is busy planning on making Nigeria better, thus no time for President Muhammadu Buhari’s “lifeless government,” Director of Media, Atiku campaign organization Segun Sowumi has said.





Sowumi was reacting to the All Progressives Congress (APC) attack on his principal over his remark on restructuring.





In a statement on Sunday, he accused the APC of dashing the hopes of Nigerians and making them one of the poorest people on earth.





“We are in no mood to bandy words with a lifeless government that has nothing but lies and propaganda to offer,” he said.





“We are busy working on plans and programme to get Nigeria working again and restructuring is a key issue that must be given attention.





“Would the APC expect Nigerians to trust them having wasted the goodwill of the people, dashed their hope and made Nigerians the most miserably poor among the poor of the world.”





Atiku was Nigeria’s Vice President from 1999 to 2007 under the President Olusegun Obasanjo administration.

