Atiku Urges Federal Government To Investigate Kemi Adeosun

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has called on the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari to investigate the office of the Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun.





CKN News had reported that Adeosun allegedly resigned on Friday.





The ministers alleged resignation may not be unconnected with the allegation of the forgery of her NYSC certificate.





Reacting in a statement through his spokesperson, Paul Ibe, Atiku stated that Buhari will henceforth find it difficult to convince Nigerians on the sincerity of his fight against corruption.





Paul Ibe in a post on Twitter wrote: “69 days after Kemi Adeosun was exposed for fake NYSC certificate, Buhari did nothing. Now that she has reportedly resigned, it will be difficult for him and his government to convince any sane Nigerian about the sincerity of his anti-graft war.





“Even the so-called career has been compromised by the forgery of her NYSC discharge certificate.





“There’s no guarantee, for example, that she has not been cooking up or sexing up or padding figures. She is not deserving of such a high profile responsibility. Forgery Is Corruption.”

