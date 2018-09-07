Atiku Attacks Buhari Over Kemi Adeosun's Alleged Forged Certificate

Published:





Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has knocked President Muhammadu Buhari for not taking action on the alleged certificate forgery scandal involving finance minister, Kemi Adeosun.





Abubakar also flayed the president for not punishing officials involved in the controversial recall of fugitive civil servant, Abdulrasheed Maina, last year.





In a statement by Abubakar’s media adviser, Paul Ibe, on Thursday, the former said with those unresolved issues bogging his presidency, Buhari cannot lay claim to being "uncompromising”.





In his statement on Thursday, Abubakar rhetorically asked,“How uncompromising a President can be when he allows a minister accused of forgery to remain at her job?”





"Why did the Presidency do nothing as the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, went to court to secure a kangaroo court order to stop the Senate of the National Assembly from investigating who recalled, reinstated and double promoted Abdulrasheed Maina?”

