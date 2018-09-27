Army Denies Alleged Interference In Osun Election Re-Run

Published:

The Nigerian Army has dismissed reports that its personnel were deployed to Osun State to take over from the police and provide security during the ongoing governorship rerun polls.





In a statement on Thursday signed by the Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, Colonel Hassan Ifijeh Mohammed, the army described the report was false.





The statement reads in part: “The Nigerian Army is very much aware of its constitutional roles, therefore, cannot and will never usurp the roles of the Nigeria Police during elections.”





“When and wherever the Nigerian Army deploys during elections, it does so to complement the efforts of the Nigeria Police in providing security in aid to civil authority in conjunction with other security agencies.”

