Aregbesola Releases N19.8bn For Workers Salaries Days To Osun Guber Poll

The government of Osun state has released N19.8 billion for the payment of salaries of workers and pensioners.





Bola Oyebamiji, the Osun state commissioner of finance, who made this known in a statement on Tuesday, said the governor of the state, Rauf Aregbesola, directed the payment of the arrears to demonstrate his commitment to his promises.





CKN News understands that the development is coming eleven days to the September 22 governorship election in the southwest state.





In the statement, Oyebamiji commended the workers for their perseverance despite the lean finances of Osun.





“In line with its agenda and fulfilment of its promise to the state workers regarding prioritisation of their welfare above others, the government of the state of Osun has commenced payment of full salary and arrears in line with available resources,” the statement read.





"This decision was taken at the meeting of the fund apportionment committee led by comrade Hassan Sumonu with labour and government representatives in attendance.





"In line with labour unions’ demands and current financial position of the state, the government of the State of Osun led by Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has authorised payment of four months salary arrears and 2016 leave bonus to its workers.





"Also, Mr Governor has directed that going-forward, workers in the state should be paid their full salary as and when due to demonstrate his commitment to his earlier promises.





"With this, government of the state of Osun has commenced gradual disbursement of nineteen billion, eight hundred and one million, three hundred and twenty-eight thousand, two hundred and seventy-one naira, twenty-two kobo (19,801,328,271.22) as salaries and other entitlements to its workers.”





Meanwhile, the development comes days after the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) alleged that there was a secret release of N16 billion Paris Club refund to the state ahead of the election.

