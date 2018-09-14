APGA Offers Ambode Governorship Ticket

Published:

Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Victor Umeh, has called on the embattled governor of Lagos State, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, to join the party, saying his victory is assured.



Ambode has been reportedly having a running battle with Aswiaju Bola Tinubu, who is the leader of his party, All Progressives Congress, APC.



Report had it that over 50 council chairmen loyal to Tinubu, Ambode’s estranged godfather, had reportedly met and pledged their support for Jide Sanyaolu Sanwonolu, who is believed to be Tinubu’s preferred choice.



But Senator Umeh, who represents Anambra Central senatorial zone during an interview with journalists on Thursday evening, said APGA was open for Ambode to join.



He said, “That is what our party should be doing. When we see people who have the capacity to win election, we approach them and offer our platform.



“I want to assure Ambode that if he joins APGA, his victory is surer. We have support in Lagos that can help him win election.



“We are calling on Ambode to consider APGA now and let APGA work for him.”



Umeh insisted that APGA was very much on ground in Lagos State, and could sway enough votes to win his reelection in 2019.

