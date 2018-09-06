APC To Pick Presidential Candidate 20th September 2018

Published:





The National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has fixed September 20 to conduct the Presidential Primary to elect a presidential candidate for the 2019 election.





The ruling party, in its guidelines for the conduct of party primaries for the 2019 general elections as approved by the National Executive Committee (NEC), said the presidential candidate would emerge through a direct primary.





In the guidelines for the primaries, APC fixed N45 million as nomination fees for aspirants to the highest office in the country.





The ruling party said the governorship primary will hold on September 25, the senatorial primary is fixed for September 27 and House of Representatives for September 29. The House of Assembly primary has been fixed for October 2.





Nomination forms will be on sale till September 10 and will be available at the state offices and at the national secretariat.





The guidelines for the primaries revealed that all forms are to be returned to the national secretariat by September 12. Nationwide congresses to elect delegates to the national convention to pick the presidential candidate will also hold on September 12.





Nomination fees are: Governorship (N22.5milion) Senatorial (N7million), House of Representatives (3.85 million) and House of Assembly (N850,000).





The ruling party, however, said female aspirants and the physically-challenged who usually enjoy free nomination form are expected to pay half of the nomination fees for the office they are aspiring to.





Though the guidelines and timetable are specific that the presidential candidate will emerge through a direct primary, it is however silent on the mode for other positions.

