APC Spokesman Nabena Behaves Like A Masquerade – Saraki's Aide

Yusuph Olaniyonu, a special adviser to Senate President Bukola Saraki on media, says the acting spokesman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Yekini Nabena, is behaving like a masquerade.





CKN News had reported earlier that APC’s acting spokesman described the presidential aspiration of Saraki as a joke on Wednesday.





Responding in a statement, Olaniyonu said the Senate president would not be distracted “by the antics of an upstart who lives in Abuja”.





"The Senate president will not be distracted by the antics of an upstart who lives in Abuja but waits to sign press statements composed for him from Lagos. When his masters show their face, we will debate all the issues they have raised and the ones they may wish to even concoct,” Olaniyonu had said in the statement.





In the statement, Olaniyonu maintained that “Nabena should know by now that many people in the media believe he is a robot and has no face. Here is an opportunity for him to come out of his hiding and come on a national television to debate all the issues he has raised with one of the aides of the Senate president.





"We hope he will take up this challenge and stop behaving like a masquerade. He is free to choose any independent TV station of his choice”, the statement had read.

