APC Shifts Governorship Primaries Again From Saturday To Sunday

Published:

The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nigeria’s ruling party, has rescheduled the governorship primary to September 30, 2018.





This was announced in a statement signed by the Acting National Publicity Secretary of the party, Yekini Nabena, on Thursday in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.





The APC Spokesman said the dates for subsequent elections remain unchanged and are as follows:





The dates are:





*2nd October 2018 – Senate primary elections





*3rd October 2018 – House of Representatives primary elections





*4th October 2018 – State House of Assembly primary elections





*6th October 2018 – National Convention (Presidential).





Concise News can report that the development is coming after the national working committee (NWC) of ruling party had earlier released a list of aspirants screened for the exercise.





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has also fixed its governorship primary for September 30.

Share This