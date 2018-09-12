APC Reveals How Party Would Win Lagos Without Ambode

Published:





The All Progressives Congress (APC) will win Lagos State whether incumbent Governor Akinwumi Ambode picks its ticket or not, Vice Chairman of the party in Cross River Central Cletus Obun has said.





There are reports that APC chieftain Bola Tinubu has fallen out with Ambode and may not back him for a return in 2019, sparking fears that the party might lose the commercial nerve center.





However, Obun insisted that with Tinubu as the party’s "master strategist,” the APC would clinch the seat even if Ambode does not get the nod.“Lagos State and Ambode are not synonymous with APC,” Obun told the Guardian.





"Indeed, on the contrary, APC is synonymous with progressive politics and what its leaders represent, which is personified in the person of Asiwaju Tinubu, who has continuously shown that he is a master strategist by his contributions.





"If Ambode does not get the ticket, APC will still win Lagos State. The manifesto and its programmatic execution is what APC is all about. It is not about persons.





"If Asiwaju now sees that there are three persons and they are qualified, clearly any of them that wins is going to execute the programmes and manifestos of the APC.”

