APC Is The Largest Party In The World - Oshiomhole

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress(APC), Adams Oshiomhole, says the ruling party is the largest party in the world with 15.6 million members nationwide.





Oshiomhole said this on Wednesday when he presented President Muhammadu Buhari with a new party membership card.





The APC Chairman told President Buhari that the APC under his leadership, took advantage of modern technology to come up with a new membership database.





"Today to talk about the size of our party, the largest party in the world and in Africa, we need to have evidence that can be verified by a third party or by members,” he said.





"We have taken advantage of technology to produce what I believed is the best or the first in Nigeria.





"We now have as at last week when they started printing of membership register, about 15.6 million registered APC members across the country.”





However, a fact check shows that the Nigerian ruling party is not the largest party in the world despite registering 15.6m members.





India’s ruling party, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has a membership of 110 million as of 2015 while the Chinese Communist Party is the largest party Chinese Communist Party has 89million registered members.





In Africa, South Africa’s African National Congress had 769,000 members as of 2015. The PDP membership strength is unknown.





Oshiomhole added that the party membership database was designed to ensure that the membership status of anyone could easily be verified at the touch of a bottom.





The APC national chairman said with the development, the party had credible and verifiable persons to conduct direct primaries on the basis of its membership register.

