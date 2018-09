Published:

Share This

The ruling All Progressive Congress has slashed nomination forms for all female aspirants and physically challenged aspirants by 50%.This was contained in it's latest guidelines on the sale of nomination forms.APC INTEREST+NOMINATION FORM FEES:1. HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY - N850k2. HOUSE OF REPS. - N3.85m3. SENATE - N7m4. GOVERNOR - N22.5m5. PRESIDENT - N45mFemale Aspirants and physically challenged to pay 50% for all positions.Also see Images of APC Schedule/Timetable of Activities.