APC Governors Hold Crucial Meeting Over Primaries

State governors in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday night held a crucial meeting, with the embattled Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, in attendance.





CKN News learned that the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, was also at the meeting to deliberate the mode of primaries and the composition of screening committees.





The National Executive Committee of the party had, at its last meeting, settled for the direct mode of primaries while asking the states interested in holding indirect primaries to select their candidates to write to the party leadership.





A decision by some governors and their supporters to select candidates by consensus and indirect primaries had led to protests from some stakeholders, who insisted on the direct primary.

