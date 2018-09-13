APC Awaits Tinubu’s Verdict On Next Lagos Governor

Published:

The Lagos state chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress has insinuated that the National Leader of the party, Bola Tinubu, has final say as regards who becomes the next Governor of the state.





The incumbent governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has since declared his intent to vie for a second term in the 2019 general election.





But the governor has his work cut out for him as reports suggest a rift between him and his political mentor, Tinubu, a former governor of the state (1999 to 2007).





CKN News understands that Ambode’s chances of emerging as the party’s candidate for next year’s polls are in doubt as major political gladiators in the state are waiting for directives from Tinubu.





Faced by unified mobilisation strategy by the political base of the party to stop him, Ambode, on Wednesday, said that he was determined to continue his administration, expressing high level of optimism in his pursuit.





He spoke after submitting his governorship nomination form at the APC headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.





However, with the Tinubu camp reported to have settled for another candidate, pacifists have called on the former governor of Lagos to thread with caution.





They believe that Tinubu could lose his place of political ascendancy in the state if the crisis with the governor was not properly managed.





In the same vein, the chairman of the Lagos State chapter of the party, Alhaji Babatunde Balogun, affirmed on Wednesday that the party was still waiting on Tinubu for direction in the face of what he said were three options.





These three options, according to Balogu, are: Akinwunmi Ambode, Babajide Sanwoolu, who is the choice of Tinubu’s Mandate Group, and Dr. Femi Hamzat, who is loyal to the immediate past governor of the state, Babatunde Fashola.





While they still await final verdict From Tinubu, Balogun said the party would remain neutral.

