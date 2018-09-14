APC Asked Me To Beg For Return Ticket - Speaker, Dogara

Published:

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has disclosed that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) asked him to beg for a ticket to return to the Green Chambers.





Dogara’s supporters had presented 2019 forms of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to him. Speaking to supporters at his residence on Thursday, the speaker asked them to be patient with him.





Dogara said: “Truly, I have decided that I will not seek election again. They said they will give me ticket in APC but that I must go and beg for it. I said I do not need the ticket. In politics, I have never gone to anybody’s house to beg for ticket.





“My ticket is my people. I have assured them that even if I run under zero party, my people will vote for me. So long as it is Bogoro/Dass/Tafawa Balewa, even if we run under zero party; we will win by God’s grace. We have thrived well in many political battles in the past and this one too, we shall overcome it.





Nobody can threaten us or tell us that we cannot contest election in a political party we spent our resources to establish, only God can stop us.





“I had heard your voices and the voice of the people is the voice of God. We are in politics to serve and not to be served. As I said, if it were for me, I will quit because truly I am tired and even thought of stepping aside. But we must run election so long as our people say so.





“I have seen the forms you brought. I don’t know how you got it but I must thank you for this sacrifice. Left for me; I will appeal that you give me some time to go and consult further.





“I have a lot of supporters in the APC but I have not told any of them what I intend to do or where I will go because I was not given the opportunity but I will assure you that wherever you want me to go or whatever you want me to do I will obey you because you have been with me. This is leadership.”

