APC Agent Stabbed During Osun Election Is Dead (Graphics Photos)

Published:





An APC agent, Adebiyi Ajibade, who was stabbed to death during the Saturday September 22nd governorship election in Osun state, has died.





Adebiyi who was the APC agent at Polling Booth Unit 05 Ward 09, United Primary School, Esa Odo, was allegedly accosted by thugs believed to be from the opposition party.





They demanded he gave them money as they had just voted for his party. Eyewitnesses said Adebiyi refused to listen to them as they had earlier boasted that they voted for another party.









He told them that he was not given any money to give to anybody as his party wasn't interested in vote buying.





The thugs reportedly threatened and harassed the party agent and told him not to leave the polling unit or get out of town that night.





On his way home later in the evening at about 8:30 pm, Adebiyi and one of his friends, Femi Egundabi, sighted the thugs that had earlier threatened him, coming in their direction with arms and ammunitions such as axe, knife and cutlass, and soon after they attacked them.









Adebiyi was stabbed in the chest, while Femi Eegundabi Femi was able to escape from the gang. The deceased was rushed to a private hospital (Odufunke Hospital Ijeda-Ijesha) for treatment at about 9.30 pm on Saturday 22nd September, 2018.





He was treated throughout that night. Sadly, he died on Sunday morning around 6.00 am. The matter has been reported at the Esa-Oke police station. The body of deceased has been deposited at Wesley Hospital, Ilesha.





See Photo Of His Corpse Below;









Share This