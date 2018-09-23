Anthony Joshua Knocks Out Alexander Povetkin In The 7th Round To Retain World Heavyweight Titles

Published:

British-Nigerian boxer, Anthony Joshua has defeated Alexander Povetkin to maintain his unbeaten record after successful winning his 22nd bout.





The 28-year-old who produced a spectacular display at the Wembley Stadium on Saturday night emphatically knocked the Russian boxer, 38, in the seventh round to retain his IBF, WBA Super, WBO & IBO World Heavyweight belts.





Speaking after the fight, Joshua said: "Povetkin is a very tough challenger, he proved that tonight with good left hooks and counter punches.





I came in here to have fun, and give it my best, I knew he was strong to the head but weak to the body. I was just mixing it up.





It could have been seven, maybe nine, maybe 12 rounds to get him out of there. But the ultimate aim was to be victorious. I got my knockout streak back."





Wembley, thank you so much. Everyone involved, Team Povetkin, thanks."

