Another Northern Governor Set To Dump APC

Published:





The Secretary of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Adamawa State, Abdullahi Prambe, says his state governor, Jibrilla Bindow, will soon dump the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).





Prambe noted in an interview that Binow was just marking time in the ruling APC.





The Adamawa PDP Secretary claims that the governor Bindow will find it more comfortable and easier to exercise his own rights in the PDP.





His words, “We have only few people here in Adamawa that had not returned to the PDP, including the state governor, who we have confidence that as time goes on, Bindow will (return).





He is just marking time in the APC. Just watch events as they unfold. We keep on calling him and we keep on telling him that if he wants to fulfil his dream, he should just come back to the party.





Bindow will find it more comfortable and easier to exercise his own rights in the PDP. Therefore, there’s no doubt that he will join the PDP very soon,” he added.





When he was reminded that Bindow had issued a statement denying any plan to return to the PDP, Prambe said: "That is politics. He will soon return to the PDP. It’s a matter of time.”





Source: Punch

Share This