Another 3 Soldiers Killed In Plateau State

Three soldiers were killed by unidentified gunmen during an operation in Barikin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State, according to report reaching CKN News.



The soldiers were attached to the Operation Safe Haven. The commander, Operation Safe Haven, Major General Augustine Agundu confirmed the killing to journalists after an emergency meeting with stakeholders yesterday. However, he did not give the names of the deceased.



“I lost three men. They were killed in action as a result of the circle of violence that resurfaced. The worst of it is the proliferation of arms on the Plateau. There is no nation where you use crime to fight crime”.



“I have declared that enough is enough, what happened in Barikin Ladi would not repeat itself. I have locked down Barikin Ladi completely. No human being is going to cause trouble again.

