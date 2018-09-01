Anger Rises Over The Murder Of Pastor And His Entire Family In Plateau State

Published:

Anger still swells the quiet town of Abonong in Plateau State over the killing of a Pastor alongisde his entire household by unknown assailants

Rev Adamu Gyang a pastor with COCIN LCC Abonong in Barikin Ladi of Plateau State, was midnight Tuesday killed alongside his wife and three children.

The church was also burnt down while two persons close to the pastor's house were also killed.

The assailants later attacked Dorowa village where one person was also killed. Ninety Five Houses were destroyed in the melee.

No arrest has been made so far

