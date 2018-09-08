Anambra State Police Command Denies Alleged Shooting Of Pastor

Published:

The Anambra State Police Command last Friday described as mischievous the publications in some national dailies and the social media that one Pastor (Prophet) David Elijah of Grace and Power Prophetic Ministry Awka was attacked by unknown gunmen in his Church close to Aroma junction, in Awka on Thursday, 6th September, 2018.Addressing journalists at Command's headquarters, Amawbia, the Anambra State Commissioner of Police, CP Garba Baba Umar who was represented by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DFA), DCP Chris Owolabi said the report was not only false but malicious and misleading.The police commissioner said that the Pastor reported to them he was attacked by unknown gunmen along Enugu-Udi road in Enugu State on Thursday, 6th September, 2018 between 9am-10am and his vehicle was riddled with bullets but he escaped unhurt.He said the victim rather than report the incident at the nearest Police Station where the incident took place drove to his Church in Awka and attracted the attention of his congregation who, he said, were waiting for him at the Church's premises for a Church event.According to him, he (Commissioner of Police) directed the DPO 'B' Division to immediately proceed to the Church and ascertain the true situation, noting that the DPO visited the Pastor at his Church and even took photographs with him to clear the air.'In view of the foregoing, the Command implores members of the public to disregard such misleading reports from mischievous elements who are bent on portraying the state in bad light in order to achieve their selfish goals.'The Command wishes to advice Ndi Anambra at home and in the diaspora to avoid mischievous media and individuals who continue to make spirited attempts to misinform members of the public.'We should all strive to work in the best interests of our dear State and the Nation in general,' CP Umar concluded.