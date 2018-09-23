Ambode's Fate:Tinubu's Absence Stalls Meeting With APC Governors

Published:

The meeting of the Governor Advisory Committee on Saturday could not make any tangible decision due to the absence of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.



GAC was supposed to decide the governorship candidate of the APC in the 2019 elections.





Governor Akinwunmi Ambode had expressed his willingness to go for a second term.



However two former commissioners in the state – Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Dr. Femi Hamzat- had also obtained their forms.



Tinubu, it was gathered, could not leave Osun State due to the governorship election in the state.



The meeting was fixed for Saturday with the hope that Tinubu would be there.



His absence, however, delayed the members from making key decisions.



The governorship ticket of Lagos State had generated public interest after Sanwo-Olu got the backing of the Mandate Movement in the Lagos APC.



The Mandate Movement is led by Tinubu, who was Ambode’s political godfather.



The chairmen of the 57 councils also declared support for Sanwo-Olu.



The governor and Tinubu have been in the news in the past few days because of an alleged rift over the second term bid of Ambode.

