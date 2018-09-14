Ambode Tinubu's Rift: It's Time For Lagos To Be Liberated — Group Says

Published:





A socio-political group, the Lagos Democracy Advancement Forces (LADFOCE) has called for an end to the alleged dictatorship and political domination of former Lagos State governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the state.





Speaking during a well attended press conference on Thursday in Lagos, the Convener of the group, Comrade Mark Adebayo asserted that "democracy is a concept of collectivity for the greater number of the people to have a voice and a choice to freely choose who they wish to govern them."





According to Comrade Mark, democracy was never a conceptualization of domination to be merchandised by a few powerful individuals in the society who allegedly choose to arrogate to themselves the power of life and death over a people.





Recall that few days ago, news broke out on social and traditional media about an ongoing rift between the present Governor of Lagos state, his Excellency, Akinwunmi Ambode and his Godfather and National Leader of the party, Bola Tinubu over the former's second term bid.





While Tinubu’s camp was reported to have settled for another candidate, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who is a godson of the National Leader, pacifists have called on the former governor of Lagos to thread with caution.





Political watcher believe that Tinubu could lose his place of political ascendancy in the state if the crisis with the governor was not properly managed.





Addressing a cross section of journalists, both print and electronic, Comrade Adebayo said, every sensible Lagosians is tired of what he describes as “persistent claim to Lagos as Private property” by the Bola Ahmed Tinubu camp.





He said, “the political atmosphere in Lagos State is currently but unnecessarily overcharged due to the shenanigans of one individual desperate to maintain a political stranglehold on the state. It is common knowledge that for the past eleven years it has become a tradition for the political pendulum of the state to swing according to the whims and dictates of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu who is an expert in the politics of imposition. The situation in Lagos State is beyond what well-meaning Lagosians should leave to the internal intrigues of the ruling Party.”





According to Mark, “It is public knowledge that recently both the traditional and social media have been awash with the rift between the incumbent governor of Lagos State and Asiwaju Tinubu due to the former's second term bid and the alleged disapproval of the latter.





He added that the main concern of his group is how the rift between the duo is overheating the Lagos polity and if not nibbed in the bud, how it will negatively impact on governance in the state. He said, "Although both sides are still struggling to live in denial, but it has blown into the open that there is a tangible credence to the political hiatus between the duo”.





Another executive of the group, Comrade Femi added that, “Lagos State cannot continue to be in the pocket of Asiwaju Tinubu. 2019 provides an auspicious opportunity for a mass political revolution by Lagosians to liberate the state from continued political and economic enslavement. Lagos State with a population of almost 30 million people is a mini Nigeria and cannot continue to pay homage to the insatiable appetite of a political tarantula.





He said, We shall kick-start a process of the political revolution in the state immediately. The first stage of the revolution is to mobilise a minimum of fifty political Parties in Lagos State to adopt Governor Ambode as their governorship candidate. A contact and liaison committee has been set up to actualise that project”. He declared.

