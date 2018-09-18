Ambode ,Tinubu Meet At Jim Ovia's Book Launch

Published:













Amidst the political feud between Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode and APC leader, Bola Tinubu, the duo ran into each other yesterday at the book launch of Zenith Bank boss, Jim Ovia.And according to multiple sources present at the event, governor Ambode reportedly asked if he was ‘qualified’ to speak after the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu had addressed the audience.Ambode, when invited to the podium to speak at the event which had many governors and traditional rulers in attendance said: “Actually, I didn’t prepare to come and say anything here… And who am I to speak after the Jagaban has spoken?” This allegedly drew laughter from the audience. Ambode had been invited to speak immediately after the former governor of Lagos State.