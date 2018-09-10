Ambode Picks Gubernatorial Nomination Form (Read His Full Speech)

Published:

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State today picked his nomination form for the 2019 gubernatorial election.He will be contesting on the platform of the APC.Here was his speech at the occasionGov Ambode To Lagosians: Let's Do It Again.Declaration Speech:My fellow Lagosians,Exactly four years ago I called on you to join me in a journey of selfless service to build a secure and prosperous Lagos State driven by a vibrant economy and supported by quality service, equity and justice. You believed in me and gave me your support.In the last three and a half years, I have fulfilled my promises to you to make Lagos work for all. With your support, we have made Lagos a better place and changed the face of our State. I did not do it alone; we did it together, because you believed.Our State has remained steadily prosperous because of your positive outlook. I urge you to always stay positive in your personal and communal lives and continue to aspire to great things.I thank you all for believing in me and in our government and for your support thus far throughout this administration. I thank all members of our great party, the All Progressives Congress; our political leaders, most especially our National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for giving me the platform to contribute to the further growth and development of our State.In these three and a half years as your Governor, I have seen visible proof that we can achieve unbelievable things when we all come together with no more than our belief in our dreams.We achieved because you believed. But there is still a lot more to be done. But I am not daunted. I am not tired. And I am sure you feel the same way because we all envision a better Lagos, a Lagos of our dreams.So by this humble process of which I have collected my nomination form this morning, I ask you to give me your support as I seek to continue with your mandate to steer the affairs of our State. I ask you to believe again and together, let’s achieve more.Itesiwaju Ipinle Eko, L’ojewa Logun…His ExcellencyAkinwunmi AmbodeGovernor, Lagos StateSeptember 10, 2018