Amaju Pinnick Re-elected As NFF President

Published:





Incumbent President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Amaju Pinnick has been reelected as President of the Federation for the second time.





Pinnick won the election with 34 votes defeating Aminu Maigari (8 votes), Taiwo Ogunjobi ( 2 votes) and Chinedu Okoye (0 votes), to retain his position at the summit of the national football body.





CKN News gathered that a total of 37 state FA Chairmen were present at the elections, alongside the Referees Association President, the Players Union President, the Coaches Association Chairman, the NPFL Chairman, the NNL Chairman, the NWFL Chairperson, and the NLO Chairman.





Those present made up the forty-four delegates that constituted the electorates in the elections which took place in Katsina, northern Nigeria on Thursday.

Share This