Amaechi Is Trying To Blackmail Me And Buhari - Godwin Abe

Senator Magnus Abe (APC-Rivers South East) has dismissed reports that President Muhammadu Buhari endorsed his candidature ahead of the 2019 elections.





Abe, who is a governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), claimed that the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi was behind the rumour meant to blackmail him and Buhari.





In a statement issued by his campaign organisation, the lawmaker described the rumoured endorsement as a cheap blackmail against Buhari.





The statement reads: “The attention of Freedom House, Senator Magnus Ngei Abe’s campaign organization, has been drawn to several rumours and insinuations in recent times to the effect that President Muhammadu Buhari, GCON has endorsed the gubernatorial ambition of Senator Magnus Abe.





“These rumours and insinuations which had been making the rounds for some time were given accent following the successful visit of the Ogonis to the President to thank his Excellency for his efforts in the Ogoni cleanup.





“We would have continued to ignore the rumours, which were actually intended to blackmail the President, until it became clear that the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi, CON, was behind it as he made similar insinuations to his supporters in Eleme LGA during a rally on Saturday 15th September 2018.”

