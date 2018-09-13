Alex Iwobi Resumes Training As Arsenal Prepare For Newcastle

Published:





Nigeria’s Alex Iwobi took part in Arsenal’s training on Wednesday as Unai Emery’s men prepare for their trip to Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday.





The Super Eagles forward did not feature for the Gunners in the 3-2 win over Cardiff before the break due to illness.





He also withdrew from the Nigerian team in the buildup to a 2019 Africa Cup Of Nations qualifier against Seychelles, a game Nigeria won 3-0 on the road.





"Haaa 17’s back Yaa Digg. Always nice when your team wins in training,” Iwobi wrote on his Instagram page.





The Gunners, 9th in the league table, are seeking their third win on the bounce after losing to Manchester City (0-2) and Chelsea (3-2) in their first two games of the season.

