Akwa Ibom Didn’t Benefit One Kilometer Of Road From FG Under PDP – Akpabio

Published:





Goodwill Akpabio served his two terms as governor under the PDP and had been a key member of the opposition party since 1999 until he defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nigeria’s ruling party in August.





Speaking when he led elders from the state to President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, the former Minority Senate Leader, said his heart was with Buhari in the 2015 election despite the fact he was a member of the PDP.





Akpabio said there would be no defection that would affect the chances of the APC in the forthcoming elections.





The former governor boasted that Akwa Ibom will be the first state from the south-south that the APC will win in 2019.





Akpabio said what is left of the PDP in Akwa Ibom is a mere carcass as the body and soul of the party had joined the APC.





The senator added that over 266,000 new members had registered with the APC since he joined.

Share This