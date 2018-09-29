Aisha Buhari's Brother Vows To Defeat Adamawa State Governor

Published:

A younger brother to the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, Mahmud Halilu, who is contesting for the governorship seat in Adamawa State on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has disclosed that he will reach a consensus with a former Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s (EFCC) Chairman, Nuhu Ribadu, to defeat Governor Jibrilla Bindow at the party’s primary election tomorrow.

Speaking to journalists in Yola yesterday, Mahmud harped on the need for Ribadu and himself to form a formidable alliance so as to change the tide in the state.

Mahmud noted that discussions were ongoing between him and Ribadu for one of them to step down for the other ahead of the primary, saying Adamawa electorate deserved an all-inclusive and people-oriented government after more than three years of suffering.

Mahmud said his decision to contest against Gov. Bindow was borne out of his desire to liberate the state from underdevelopment, saying he rejected effort by some powerful figures to persuade him to drop his ambition.

“The Governor’s Forum, which Gov. Bindow is member, mounted pressure on me to pick a senatorial ticket, which I refused.

“I am contesting with Gov. Bindow to correct the underdevelopment in the state,” he said.

Another APC governorship aspirant, Marcus Gundiri, had recently withdrawn from the race to team up with the president’s brother-in-law.

