Adeosun’s Resignation Is A Sign Of Good Character, Integrity - APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) says the resignation of Kemi Adeosun as minister of finance is an act of honour, strength, character and integrity.





Yekini Nabena, acting national publicity secretary of the APC, said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.





In her resignation letter to the president, Adeosun admitted that her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) exemption certificate was forged.





The former minister had said: “I have, today, become privy to the findings of the investigation into the allegation made in an online medium that the Certificate of Exemption from National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) that I had presented was not genuine.





“This has come as a shock to me and I believe that in line with this administration’s focus on integrity, I must do the honourable thing and resign.”





Reacting to the development, Nabena said in a statement: “Like all responsive and responsible governments concerned about the truth and due process, the federal government undertook diligent investigation of the allegation. Now that the report of the investigation is out, the right thing has been done. The honorable minister has taken the path of honour and resigned. We congratulate Mrs. Adeosun for her action.





“In President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration of integrity and transparency in the conduct of public affairs, no officer of government with a modicum of questionable conduct or integrity should stay in office.





“In past PDP-led administrations, the country was held down by corrupt and irresponsible public officers who refused to honour invitations of the National Assembly; closed down national airports against perceived political adversaries; bought luxurious bullet-proof vehicles with public funds at inflated prices; locked out National Assembly members, forcing federal lawmakers to climb high barricades in order to assess the legislative chamber.

“It was these acts of corruption, impunity, irresponsibility and executive rascality that made Nigerians vote in the President Buhari administration in 2015, with its Change mantra to put a stop to such undemocratic practices.





“We wish Mrs. Adeosun every success in her future endeavors and join President Buhari in appreciating her immense contributions to the stability of the Nigerian economy in the past three and half years.”





Adeosun is said to have left Nigeria for the United Kingdom a day after her resignation.

