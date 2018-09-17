Adeleke Shuns Osun Guber Debate

Published:

The candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Osun governorship election Ademola Adeleke, has failed to attend the debate organised by Channels Television for the contenders.





The debate commenced with the candidates of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), Moshood Adeoti; Social Democratic Party (SDP), Iyiola Omisore and African Democratic Congress (ADC), Fatai Akinbade present.





The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Gboyega Oyetola arrived late for the debate.





While Oyetola arrived after the national anthem had been recited and the three candidates had introduced themselves, reading their profile, Adeleke, on the other hand, failed to show up for the debate.





This development is coming six days to the September 22 governorship election in the southwest state. Meanwhile, reactions have continued to trail the failure of the candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Osun governorship election Ademola Adeleke, to attend the debate as several Nigerians have taken to the social media to express their disappointment.

