Adeleke Replies Oshiomhole:I Will Surely Dance To Osun Government House

Candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Osun State Governorship election, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has said he is confident of emerging winner.





The election is billed for September 22, 2018.





And speaking during a town hall meeting put together by Oduduwa Youth Development Initiative in Osun on Wednesday, Adeleke said he would emerge winner in all the local government areas that make up the state.





"I have been tagged ‘Dancing Senator’ but this shouldn’t be used against my personality because everybody dances. Have you seen someone who doesn’t dance,” he said in reference to a statement earlier by APC National Chairman Adams Oshiomhole





Adeleke added that his love for dance dates back to his school days when he used to go for a dance competition.





"When I was in the university in the overseas, I used to go for a dancing competition. I do win the dancing competition. This is the reason why I was nicknamed Jackson but my real name is Ademola Nurudeen Adeleke.





"There is no crime in dancing, my traducers are only trying to make a mountain out of molehill. I strongly believe in my supporter’s vote and by it I will dance to the government house by winning all in all the Local Government areas in Osun State.

