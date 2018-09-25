Actress, Ireti Doyle Speaks On Davido's Active Involvement In Osun Election

Published:

Nollywood actress, Ireti Doyle has commended Davido for his attitude in the Osun State governorship election saying the last two decades probably wouldn't have gone down the way they have if we all got involved in politics with as much passion as Davido displayed.





In her words, 'the way i see it, if a quarter of us got involved and pursued our political preferences with as much passion, single-mindedness, loyalty, doggedness and "we die here" fervour that Davido has displayed and sustained over the last several days, it's safe to say that the last 2 decades probably wouldn't have gone down the way they have and we probably wouldn't be in the current socio-political situation we are in'.





She went on to say, 'It doesn't matter how cerebral or articulate you are; back seat driving and arm chair political analysis don't change a thing. Everyone is analysing what A, B, C and D are doing, the real question is what are you doing? How are you getting involved? What is your political preference and how are you ensuring that you are effectively represented?





Alas, classic Nigerianese, you no go do, person wey gree do will be damned for doing..Na so! Davido has found his "why". I am PVC ready currently on the look out for my "why". A candidate who's politics I agree with, who I feel I can trust'.

