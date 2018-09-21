Ace Ajegunle Singer, Daddy Showkey Announces Plans To Go Into Politics

Published:





Ace Nigerian musician Daddy Showkey has revealed his intentions of participating in politics.





According to the ghetto singer, his intention to go into politics would be for the sake of uplifting the lives of residents of Ajegunle.





He made this declaration on Rubbin Minds, a Channels TV programme, last Sunday.





He said, “One day, yes now in my house. I’m not doing it because of the intention that I want to run for politics but right now with the situation that I am seeing in my neighbourhood because Ajegunle is the most important place for me, maybe I might consider.





"That area is like the come and use us for the campaigning when it comes to development they neglect us. That’s why I’m critical about what is going on in Lagos state today.





"I am watching we dey look una we are looking at you people because there is something I have been fighting for so many years from Tinubu government to Fashola’s government to the present government, and for all of them about this thing the only thing that can limit crime in my neighbourhood is to get these children engaged and the only thing that can limit crime is when they have a playground, a recreation centre and they don’t.”

