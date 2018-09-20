Accidental Discharge Kills Two Soldiers

Published:





Two soldiers of the 192 Brigade have been killed by accidental discharge on Wednesday during an in-theatre training, the Nigerian Army has said.





CKN News gathered that the Chief of Army Staff has ordered the Commander 26 Brigade in Gwoza to set up a board of inquiry to investigate the matter.





"Accidental discharge kills 2 soldiers. We deeply regret to announce the death of 2 soldiers of 192 Battalion who lost their lives as a result of an accidental discharge during in-theatre training today,” the Nigerian Army tweeted.





"The Chief of Army Staff has directed the Commander 26 Brigade Gwoza to immediately constitute a board of inquiry to unravel the circumstances that led to this unfortunate situation.”

Share This