Accidental Discharge Kills Two Soldiers

Two soldiers of the 192 Brigade have been killed by accidental discharge on Wednesday during an in-theatre training, the Nigerian Army has said.
CKN News gathered that the Chief of Army Staff has ordered the Commander 26 Brigade in Gwoza to set up a board of inquiry to investigate the matter.
"Accidental discharge kills 2 soldiers. We deeply regret to announce the death of 2 soldiers of 192 Battalion who lost their lives as a result of an accidental discharge during in-theatre training today,” the Nigerian Army tweeted.
"The Chief of Army Staff has directed the Commander 26 Brigade Gwoza to immediately constitute a board of inquiry to unravel the circumstances that led to this unfortunate situation.”
Categories: Society
0 comments: