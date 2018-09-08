Abuja Residents Express Fears Over Persistent Tremor

Published:

Following the incidents of earth tremor recorded in many parts of the Federal Capital Territory in the past two days, residents have expressed fears that their houses might collapse on them.





CKN News gathered that tremor had first been observed on Thursday afternoon in Mpape, Katampe district, part of Maitama, and other rural communities in the FCT.





A resident of Mpape, Anita Adika, said the community had recorded series of tremors which got residents worried, noting that most people feared their houses might collapse on them.





“When we first heard the vibration, we thought it was caused by the blasting at the various quarry sites in the community, but when the tremors persisted, we feared for our lives should the buildings collapse on us,” she explained.





A kerosene dealer, Cosmas Nwankwo, said Mpape residents were disturbed by the natural phenomenon which he said had never occurred in the area before.





A motorist who identified himself simply as Roland, said he felt uncomfortable each time the ground shook under his feet.





“This was the first time I experienced this phenomenon and I must confess that I was shaken; I wasn’t afraid, but I was uncomfortable.





“My worst fear was that we might experience an earthquake, but when I was later informed that the FCT was not on the fault lines of earthquakes, I was at rest,” he explained.





Meanwhile, the Nigerian Geological Survey Agency its Director-General, Alex Nwegbu, said there was no cause for alarm over the tremor.





He added the agency had deployed its officers in Mpape and its environs to carry out full-scale investigations.





However, Nwegbu advised residents to move out of their houses if the vibration continued.

Share This