Abia Warriors’ Players, Officials Attacked By Robbers

Armed robbers on Saturday attacked players and officials of Abia Warriors on their way to Lagos for the 2018 edition of the Aiteo Cup.





The attack took place in the afternoon along the Lagos- Ibadan expressway as the team moved from their base in Umuahia, Abia State.





“At about 2:45 pm, earlier today, Abia Warriors team traveling to Lagos for their Aiteo Cup round of 16 games ran into a group of some dare devil armed robbers operating along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway but by God’s Grace the team escaped though some players in an to jump down from the vehicle sustained injuries and have been treated by the medics,” a statement from the team read.





The team would take on Kano Pillars, Kwara United and Rivers United in Group C at the Agege Stadium, Lagos for a place in the semi-final of the competition.

